This castle was built at the times of Henry … . 1) the Fifth 2) Fifths 3) Five 4) the Five This time last year I ….. in the rain along a country road in France. 1) was cycled 2) was cycling 3) had been cycling 4) had c...

Английский язык
This castle was built at the times of Henry … . 1) the Fifth 2) Fifths 3) Five 4) the Five This time last year I ….. in the rain along a country road in France. 1) was cycled 2) was cycling 3) had been cycling 4) had cycled 17. It was 12 o’clock before the family … all in bed. 1) was 2) were 3) is 4) are The students listened very attentively to … explanation. 1) a professor 2) professor’ 3) the professors 4) the professor’s He fell in love with her at … first sight. a. - c. the b. a d. an
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
This castle was built at the times of Henry … . 1) the Fifth This time last year I ….. in the rain along a country road in France. 2) was cycling It was 12 o’clock before the family … all in bed. 2) were The students listened very attentively to … explanation. 4) the professor’s He fell in love with her at … first sight. a. -
