Укажите предложение, в котором сказуемое выражено глаголом в future perfect active voice: 1) yesterday the had considered the problem carefully/ 1) our managers have alread responded to complaints of the customers quicly and effectively. 3) the will have shipped the good by next Vonday/
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
3) They will have shipped the goods by next Monday.
