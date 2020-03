Употребите артикль там где, это необходимо. 1 William shakespear, ......... greatest English playwrite, was born in 1564. 2 ''Is there ..... post office near ..... house you live in ? 3 Everyone in our country knows Lomonoso...

Английский язык

Употребите артикль там где, это необходимо. 1 William shakespear, ......... greatest English playwrite, was born in 1564. 2 ''Is there ..... post office near ..... house you live in ? 3 Everyone in our country knows Lomonosov, ..... founder of first Russain university. 4 Look at ... sky! It's covered with .... dark clouds.

Автор: Гость