Английский язык

Упр. 99. Раскройте скобки, употребляя глаголы в форм* Future Perfect. 1.I (to do) it by that time. 2.He (to write) a letter by the time she comes. 3. W e (to build) a new house by the end of the year. 4. Mother (not to cook) dinner when we come home. 5. You (to do) your homework by seven o’clock? 6.They (not to arrive) by the evening. 7.Why she (not to come) by five o’clock? 8.Who (to take) exam by this time? 9.He (to read) this book by the end of the month? 10.I (not to look) by this time through all the magazi

Автор: Гость