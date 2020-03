Упражнение 2. Выберите правильный вариант. 1) Mr. Peyton is WIDE/ WIDELY known in scientific circles. 2) The wind is HARD/HARDLY blowing today. 3) What have you been doing LATE/LATELY? 4) He is always HIGH/HIGHLY spoken a...

Английский язык

Упражнение 2. Выберите правильный вариант. 1) Mr. Peyton is WIDE/ WIDELY known in scientific circles. 2) The wind is HARD/HARDLY blowing today. 3) What have you been doing LATE/LATELY? 4) He is always HIGH/HIGHLY spoken about. 5) I live CLOSE/CLOSELY to my school. 6) The oil deposit is DEEP/DEEPLY under the ground. 7) It’s NEAR/NEARLY midnight. It’s time to go to bed. 8) Why are you driving so FAST/FASTLY? 9) Stay for as LONG/LONGLY as you like. 10) He speaks really LOW/LOWLY.

Автор: Гость