. Use Past Perfect of the verbs in the box to complete the sentences. (Используйте Past Perfect предложенных глаголов, чтобы дополнить предложения.) to leave, to go, to die, to see, to live, to fly I didn’t read the text in c...

Английский язык

. Use Past Perfect of the verbs in the box to complete the sentences. (Используйте Past Perfect предложенных глаголов, чтобы дополнить предложения.) to leave, to go, to die, to see, to live, to fly I didn’t read the text in class because I … my book at home. The children didn’t want to go to the cinema because they ... already ... the film. Kate wasn’t at home last week because she ... to visit her uncle. Linda never knew her father because he ... before she was born. I was excited when the plane took off because I... never ... before. My grandfather was always afraid of animals because he ... never ... in the country.

