Use take or miss in their right forms to complete the situations . 1)Last Sunday i was going to the country to visit my grandparents . I wanted to ....... The 7 o clock train. I didnt want to ....... the train and came to the railway station at half past six. 2) Last weekend i ..... my bus to Zelenograd . The next bus to my place was only at five oclock and i decided to ..... a taxi to get there ПОМОГИТЕ ПЛИЗЗЗЗ
Take, miss , (have) missed , take
