Use the article where it is necessary. 1…Rome wasn’t built in….day. a) the – a b) a-the c) —--a d) —-the 2. Every man is …architect of his own fortune. a)a b) —- c) the d) an 3. ….apple…day keeps the doctor away. a) the -the b) the – an c) an – the d)an – a 4. Fortune favours …brave. a) the b) an c)-— d) a 5. …love is blind. a) the b) a c) an d) —-
1.c 2.d 3.d 4.c 5.a Удачи
