Use the Past Indefinite or the Present Perfect instead of the infinitives in brackets. 1.How long you (to know) him. I (to know) him since 1967. 2. He (to live) in Brighton for 2 years and then (to go) to Manchester. 3.I (to re...

Английский язык
Use the Past Indefinite or the Present Perfect instead of the infinitives in brackets. 1.How long you (to know) him. I (to know) him since 1967. 2. He (to live) in Brighton for 2 years and then (to go) to Manchester. 3.I (to read) this book when i was at school. 4.The clock is slow. _It isn't slow , it (to stop). 5. The performance (to begin) at 6 o'clock and (to last) for 3 hours. 6.The lecture just (to begin ) . You are a little late. 7.We (to miss) the tram. Now we'll have to walk .8. when he (to arrive) _ He (to arrive) at 2 o'clock. 9. You (to be) here before? _ Yes I (to spend) my holidays here last year. 10. Why you (to switch on) the light? it is not dark yet. 11. He (to leave) for the Far East two years ago and i (not to see) him since. 12.You (to find) the key which you (to lose ) yesterday? _ Yes I (to find) it in the pocket of my other coat.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.How long HAVE you KNOWN (to know) him. I HAVE KNOWN (to know) him since 1967. 2. He LIVED (tolive) in Brighton for 2 years and then WENT (to go) to Manchester. 3.I READ (to read) this book when i was at school. 4.The clock is slow. _It isn't slow , it HAS STOPPED (to stop). 5. The performance BEGAN (to begin) at 6 o'clock and LASTED (to last) for 3 hours. 6.The lecture HAS just BEGUN (to begin ) . You are a little late. 7.We HAVE MISSED (to miss) the tram. Now we'll have to walk .8. when DID he ARRIVE (to arrive) _ He ARRIVED (to arrive) at 2 o'clock. 9. HAVE You BEEN (to be) here before? _ Yes I SPENT (to spend) my holidays here last year. 10. Why HAVE you SWITCHED (to switch on) the light? it is not dark yet. 11. He LEFT (to leave) for the Far East two years ago and i HAVEN'T SEEN (not to see) him since. 12.HAVE You FOUND (to find) the key which you LOST (to lose ) yesterday? _ Yes I FOUND (to find) it in the pocket of my other coat.
