Use the Present Rerfect 1.My hair is tidy now.I've brushed my hair. 2.The door is open.Someone .........the door. 3.This is Olivers drawing ,look. Oliver .......a picture. 4.The calculator is broken .Someone....... the calc...

Английский язык

Use the Present Rerfect 1.My hair is tidy now.I've brushed my hair. 2.The door is open.Someone .........the door. 3.This is Olivers drawing ,look. Oliver .......a picture. 4.The calculator is broken .Someone....... the calculator. 5.There,s no more wine in the bottle.We .........all the wine. 6.The floor is clean now.I ....... my number by heart. 8.The guests are here now.The guests ...... 9.L'm still working on the computer.I.......with the computer yet.

Автор: Гость