Английский язык

Use the right forms to complete the sentence. 1) Last week my friend (hear) a new song and liked it a lot. 2) Yesterday mum (feed) my cat in the morning and I did it in the evening. 3) On Friday my dad (come) home from work and (say) he was very tired. 4) Last summer a lot of people (leave) the city when the weather was hot. 5) Yesterday evening they (drive) to the cinema in a taxi. 6) Last week some man (steal) Ben's bike, (ride) it to the park and (leave) the bike there. Заранее спасибо!

Автор: Гость