Use which or who to complete the sentences. 1) ...lives in Canada? - Mr Wilson does. 2) ...of them lives in Canada? - mr wilson does 3) ...likes travelling? - Betty does. 4) ...of the girls likes travelling? - Betty does. 5) ...can speak English? - John can. 6) ...of you can speak English? - John can.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. Who 2. Which 3. Who 4. Which 5. Who 6. Which
