Установите соответствие между текстами и их темами, выбрав тему из выпадающего списка. Используйте каждую тему только один раз. В задании одна тема лишняя. museums. electric cars. ecological problems. a transport system. a popular entertainment. education. Which is the best cinema in London for watching the latest Hollywood blockbuster? Where do you go if you want to see a film but don’t want to spend a fortune on a ticket? On our website you will find everything you want to know about London movie theatres from beloved small local film houses to big out-of-town multi-screen ones. museums. electric cars. ecological problems. a transport system. a popular entertainment. education. London underground provides the quickest and easiest method of getting from one part of London to another. More than 3 million passengers travel on the Underground every day. Another 6 million use buses every weekday. Many people still travel in private cars. There are even some electric cars in the street. This collection was founded in 1856. Its purpose is to illustrate British history, literature, arts, and science by means of portraits of the most outstanding men and women. The collection now numbers over 4,500 paintings, sculptures, and drawings representing about 3,500 people. It includes many paintings by outstanding British artists. For centuries, London was famous for its smog. Smog is a type of air pollutant. The word "smog" was made out of words smoke and fog. This kind of smog is caused by the burning of large amounts of coal in a city. Coal is no longer used and there are electric cars but smog caused by traffic pollution, however, still occurs in modern London. One of the most famous public schools, Harrow School, is situated in the town of Harrow, near London. This is a school for boys only. 7 UK Prime-Ministers are this school graduates. Besides academic programmes, much attention is given to sports and arts. Harrow has its own unique style of football called Harrow Football. The school has its own uniform.

