В эти предложения нужно вставить местоимения with this, that,these,those Ilike ____________ computer. __________ cat is nice __________flower are beautiful ________calculator are new
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Like this computer these cat is nice those folower are beautiful wirh this calculator are new
