В эти предложения нужно вставить местоимения with this, that,these,those Ilike ____________ computer. __________ cat is nice __________flower are beautiful ________calculator are new

Английский язык
В эти предложения нужно вставить местоимения with this, that,these,those Ilike ____________ computer. __________ cat is nice __________flower are beautiful ________calculator are new
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Like this computer  these cat is nice those folower are beautiful wirh this calculator are new
