V. Подберите необходимую форму артикля (a/an или the). Переведите предложения 4 и 6 на русский язык. 1. I wrote a long letter to Jenny this morning. Did I show you the letter I got from Paris this morning? 2. It was …most excit...

Английский язык

V. Подберите необходимую форму артикля (a/an или the). Переведите предложения 4 и 6 на русский язык. 1. I wrote a long letter to Jenny this morning. Did I show you the letter I got from Paris this morning? 2. It was …most exciting summer in my life. I spent…wonderful summer in Spain . 3. Did you see …newspaper I left in the sitting room? I usually buy …newspaper on my way to work. 4. After weeks of looking, we eventually bought … house. … house was in a small village. 5. The police look for…young man aged about 23. …young man the police look for is about 23. 6. Last night I saw … interesting TV program about Eastern Europe . I really enjoyed … program.

