В ставьте глагол tobe в нужной форме 1. There ...... a telegram on rhe table. 2. ...... there any telegrams from Moscow? - Yes ,there......some 3........there a flight for moskow tomorrow?-Yes , there..... 4.There......muc...

Английский язык

В ставьте глагол tobe в нужной форме 1. There ...... a telegram on rhe table. 2. ...... there any telegrams from Moscow? - Yes ,there......some 3........there a flight for moskow tomorrow?-Yes , there..... 4.There......much snow last winter. 5. There......a lot of stars and planets in space. 6..........therea lift in your future house?-Yes there....... 7.Some years ago there ...... many old houses in our steet. 8........ there any lectures yesterday? No ,there....... 9.......there a lamp over the table?-Yes, there....... 10.......there any interesting stories in this book ? 11........there a test last lesson?-No,there...... 12.Soonthere................... anewfilmon.

