V. Заполните пропуски следующими местоимениями: I(3), she (3), we, it, me (3), her. The other day when I went shopping a woman stopped me and asked ... the way to the post office.... gave her directions and ... thanked ... poli...

Английский язык

V. Заполните пропуски следующими местоимениями: I(3), she (3), we, it, me (3), her. The other day when I went shopping a woman stopped me and asked ... the way to the post office.... gave her directions and ... thanked ... politely, then ran off quickly in the opposite direction.... put my hand in my pocket and found that my wallet missed.... must have taken it while... were talking. ... shouted and ran after... but... was no good.... disappeared in the crowd.

