Вставить в текст пропущенные слова в нужной форме. He (make) little films which involved crashes with his train set, and and his friends paid to see them. He still couldn't get into film school, so he (study) English literatur...

Вставить в текст пропущенные слова в нужной форме. He (make) little films which involved crashes with his train set, and and his friends paid to see them. He still couldn't get into film school, so he (study) English literature at California state University. He only (work) from 9.30 to 5.30 during the week, and never at weekend.
He (makes) little films which involved crashes with his train set, and and his friends paid to see them. He still couldn't get into film school, so he (studies) English literature at California state University. He only (works) from 9.30 to 5.30 during the week, and never at weekend.
