Вставьте глагол нужной формы A(to send) 1.The letters ...yet. 2. ..you ...the letters already? 3.I... them tomorrow. 4.Please, make sure that the letters... by tomorrow evening. 5.The letters... not... yesterday because w...

Английский язык
Вставьте глагол нужной формы A(to send) 1.The letters ...yet. 2. ..you ...the letters already? 3.I... them tomorrow. 4.Please, make sure that the letters... by tomorrow evening. 5.The letters... not... yesterday because we forgot to buy stamps. 6.Finally the letters ... В (to translate) 1.The article... when I came in the classroom. 2.The article... not... translated yet. 3.It... not... yesterday, so it needs to be translated today. 4.If we do not finish it today, we... it tomorrow. 5.The article... by the end of the week. 6.If I am not mistaken, the article... some time ago. 7.I am afraid this article... never....
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The letters have not been sent yet. 2. Have you sent the letters already? 3. I sent them tomorrow. 4. Please, make sure that the letters have been sent by tomorrow evening. 5. The letters were not sent yesterday because we forgot to buy stamps. 6. Finally the letters were sent. 1. The article was being when I came in the classroom. 2. The article has not been translated yet. 3. It was not translated yesterday, so it needs to be translated today. 4. If we do not finish it today, we shall  translate it tomorrow. 5. The article will have been translated by the end of the week. 6. If I am not mistaken, the article was translated some time ago. 7. I am afraid this article will never be translated.
