Вставьте нужное местоимение. 1. ( I ,my, me) am playing tennis, Pete is playing with (I, my, me.) 2. (I, My, me) parents are old people. (They, them their) are retired. They, them their) have a house in the country. (I, my, m...

Английский язык
Вставьте нужное местоимение. 1. ( I ,my, me) am playing tennis, Pete is playing with (I, my, me.) 2. (I, My, me) parents are old people. (They, them their) are retired. They, them their) have a house in the country. (I, my, me) usually go to see (they, them their ) on Sunday. 3. Mr. Ivanov is (we, us, our ) student. (I , my, me) know (he, him, his) very well. (He, him, his) English is very good. (I, my, me) speak only English to (he, him, his) 4. (I, me, My) brother and (he, his, him) family live in Kiev. Sometimes (I, my, me) go to Kiev and see (they, them their) Заранее спасибо)
1. I am playing tennis, Pete is playing with ME. 2. MY parents are old people. THEY are retired. THEY have a house in the country. I usually go to see THEM on Sunday. 3. Mr. Ivanov is OUR student. I know HIM very well. HIS English is very good. I speak only English to HIM. 4. MY brother and HIS family live in Kiev. Sometimes I go to Kiev and see THEM.
