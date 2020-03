Выберите правильный вариант местоимения: Fred could not say … because he did not do his lessons. A) Anything. B) Nobody. C) Some. D) Somebody. E) Nothing.

Английский язык

Выберите правильный вариант местоимения: Fred could not say … because he did not do his lessons. A) Anything. B) Nobody. C) Some. D) Somebody. E) Nothing.

Автор: Гость