Переведите предложения из прямой речи в косвенную “ We didn’t take photos during our trip”, they told me “ You can collect your books tomorrow”, he told me. “ Mary will return from Paris next week”, he said. “ Do not forge...

Английский язык

Переведите предложения из прямой речи в косвенную “ We didn’t take photos during our trip”, they told me “ You can collect your books tomorrow”, he told me. “ Mary will return from Paris next week”, he said. “ Do not forget to take your umbrella”, Kate said to Mike.

Автор: Гость