Выбрать правильное слово : a lot of many. much There are a lot of/ many potatoes is the bag He is got much/ a lot of books. Have they got much/many chocolate? I like much/ a lot of suga rin my tea. There aren't a lot of/ m...

Английский язык
Выбрать правильное слово : a lot of many. much There are a lot of/ many potatoes is the bag He is got much/ a lot of books. Have they got much/many chocolate? I like much/ a lot of suga rin my tea. There aren't a lot of/ many beans in the salad. Is there a lot of/much honey in the jar? There isn't a lot of/much apple jam on the table. Are there much/many sausages for the picnic?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1- a lot of  2.a lot of 3- many 4 a lot of 5. many 6.many 7. many 8many
