.... was born and grew up.... .... worked... .... his /her ambition was .... .... was the person who/whose.... He/She.... ..... it helped him /her to achieve a lot and made him/ her famous. Evangeline Booth was born in Lo...

Английский язык

Evangeline Booth was born in London on Christmas Day in 1865 and since her childhood she wanted to be like her father , William Booth . The Booth home was a place of good actions and wonderful ideas for helping others . William Booth tried to give the poorest people food and to get jobs for them. He started the Salvation Army . Evangeline was only thirten when she came to work in the Salvation Army . People called her the White Angel . She raised money for poor people ,supported needy people and brought them food . Many workers of the Salvation Army went to other countries and Evangeline came to the USA and made the Army a strong organisation there . President Woodrow Wilson gave her a medal for her work . Then she came back to London and became the world leader of the Salvation Army. Вставок в пропуски слова или предложения из текста.

