.... was born and grew up.... .... worked... .... his /her ambition was .... .... was the person who/whose.... He/She.... ..... it helped him /her to achieve a lot and made him/ her famous. Evangeline Booth was born in Lo...

.... was born and grew up.... .... worked... .... his /her ambition was .... .... was the person who/whose.... He/She.... ..... it helped him /her to achieve a lot and made him/ her famous. Evangeline Booth was born in London on Christmas Day in 1865 and since her childhood she wanted to be like her father , William Booth . The Booth home was a place of good actions and wonderful ideas for helping others . William Booth tried to give the poorest people food and to get jobs for them. He started the Salvation Army . Evangeline was only thirten when she came to work in the Salvation Army . People called her the White Angel . She raised money for poor people ,supported needy people and brought them food . Many workers of the Salvation Army went to other countries and Evangeline came to the USA and made the Army a strong organisation there . President Woodrow Wilson gave her a medal for her work . Then she came back to London and became the world leader of the Salvation Army. Вставок в пропуски слова или предложения из текста.
Домой Бут был местом добрых дел и замечательных идей для помощи другим. Уильям Бут попытался дать самые бедные люди пищу и получить для них рабочие места. Он начал Армии спасения.Эванджелин была только thirten, когда она пришла на работу в Армии спасения. Люди называли ее Белый ангел. Она собирала деньги для бедных людей, при поддержке нуждающихся людей и принес им пищу. Многие работники армии спасения пошли в другие страны и Эванджелин приехал в США и сделал армии сильную организацию там. Президент Вудро Вильсон дал ей медаль за свою работу. Потом она вернулась в Лондон и стал мировым лидером Армии спасения.
