When did you have the best day out? Where did you go out on your best day? Who did you go with there? What did you see there? What did you do there? Did you to go a cafe there? может так? What did you eat? Помогите пожай...

Английский язык

When did you have the best day out? Where did you go out on your best day? Who did you go with there? What did you see there? What did you do there? Did you to go a cafe there? может так? What did you eat? Помогите пожайлуста к вопросам составить ответы

Автор: Гость