Where is the rain forest?

Rain forest - forests located in areas with high rainfall, high humidity and warm or relatively warm climate. To rain forests include, for example, coniferous forests in the North-Western coast of North America, characterized by frequent rains, high humidity and mild winters. These forests occur usually one or two dominant species of coniferous trees and small species diversity of the animal world. Completely different look rain forests located in tropical and subtropical areas, they are characterized by a remarkable diversity of flora and fauna. Depending on the location of these forests is divided into Equatorial, subtropical, mountain and monsoon rain. Equatorial forests are located between 10° s. W. to 10° N. lat. Rain forest, located to the South or to the North, referred to as subtropical. In areas with a sharp alternation of rainy seasons and drought are called monsoon forests (deciduous) . Forests located in tropical mountain areas, called mountain rain forests. To include the rain and mangrove forests. Lowland rainforest is the most species-diverse ecosystem of the planet: one hectare of them are found here more than in any other place, and in contrast to the cold and moderate climate areas of tree species is much more diverse shrubs and herbs of the lower tier. This broad-leaved, mostly evergreen species; the relatively open areas characteristic palm trees. Tropical wet evergreen forests common in Western and Central Africa, South and South-East Asia, New Guinea, North East coast of Australia, in Central America (and the Islands) , the largest forests are in the Amazon basin. In these places throughout the year the weather does not change: every day it rains, the temperature stays around 30 °C and as a result it is constantly hot and humid in the greenhouse. It may seem strange, but the soil is poor in nutrients, despite the large amount of litter (leaves, twigs, fruits) , because rains wash them from the soil faster than they accumulate. However, tropical rainforests are the most productive communities, it develops the maximum possible biomass density.