Write 7-8 sentences to describe nature in the place where you live. Start like this: I live in Kiev region. It is in north of Ukraine.

Write 7-8 sentences to describe nature in the place where you live. Start like this: I live in Kiev region. It is in north of Ukraine.
I live in Kiev region.It is in the north of Ukraine.There are many green forests in our region.And the longest river in Europe runs here.It is very wide and beautiful.There are lots of fields where farmers grow rich harvests of wheat.We have beautiful gardens .There are many fruit trees in them.You see my region is the best.
