Английский язык
Write a letter to Santa Claus. Here are some ideas:be good, dowrite a letter to Santa Claus. Here are some ideas: be good, do sports, read books, eat a lot of chocolate, eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, help Mum, be nice to granny, walk the dog every morning, be the best in the class, learn to swim. learn to cook
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Hi Dear Santa. I mind very well throughout the year. I help their parents, teachers, and sister. The whole year I studied for good grades. I was looking forward to Christmas. And now because of mein good deeds that I can ask you for a gift. Or is it the dog or iphone 6s rose gold. Thanks in advance. Merry Christmas to everyone. (:
