Write an essay "A moment from my live" using Thr Present Continuous Tense. Remember that all you should describe is happening now. КРЧ, НЕБОЛ??ШОЕ ЭССЕ, ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЙ 6. ТИП, Я СИЖУ ЗА СТОЛОМ. ДЕЛАЮ УРОКИ И СМОТРЮ В ОКНО.

Write an essay "A moment from my live" using Thr Present Continuous Tense. Remember that all you should describe is happening now.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I am sitting at the table.I'm doing my homework and watching in window.The sky is grey and the weather is rainy,outside is very cold.People are hurrying from work,to their families.I am a little bit sad,because I miss summer days.But at the moment,I am trying to do my best,to reach my study goals.
