Write five questions to the text. 1978 Pyotr L. Kapitsa went to England after he had completed his studies at Petrograd Polytechnic Institute. He studied at Cambridge and also worked on various projects there. He returned to ...

Английский язык

Write five questions to the text. 1978 Pyotr L. Kapitsa went to England after he had completed his studies at Petrograd Polytechnic Institute. He studied at Cambridge and also worked on various projects there. He returned to Russia in 1934 and continued his career there. He was also one of the founders of the MIPT. In addition, Kapitsa was a member of the Soviet National Committee of the Pugwash movement, a group of international scientists who wanted to use science for the good of humankind and not for violence and war. Kapitsa won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1978, for his work on low-temperature physics.

Автор: Гость