Write questions to these answers. 1. The secondary modern school was much hygienic than the grammar school. (Which?...) 2. Two years ago. ( When ?...) 3. The girl’s father said her job was a first-class start. ( Who? …) 4. The solicitor’s office was an old-established film.( Alternative) 5. It was the girl’s duty. (Whose?...) 6. No, it was very untidy. ( General) 7. They were kept in an old-orange box. (Where ?...)
Which school was much hygienic ? When was it? Who said that her job was a first-class start? The solictor's office was an old established film or modern film? Whose was it?
