Английский язык
Write what they were doing at that time. Example: 1) Colin (swim) at ... yesterday. Colin was swimming at 5 o'clock yesterday 2) The children (play) volleyball at ... yesterday. 3) The tourrists (do) Moscow at ... yesterday. 4) Kate (show) her city to the visitors at ... yesterday. 5) Uncle Tom (read) a newpaper at ... yesterday 6) My parents (buy) souvenirs at ... yesterday. ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА! ОЧЕНЬ НАДО!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2) The children played volleyball at half past 6 o'clock yesterday.3) The tourists did Moscow at quarter to 2 o'clock yesterday.4) Kate showed her city to the visitors at half past 10 o'clock yesterday.5) Uncle Tom read a newspaper at quarter past 9 o'clock yesterday.6) My parents bought souvenirs at 6 o'clock yesterda
