Заполни пропуски. Big ... Biggest Happy happier ... ... Taller (the) tallest Cold ... Coldest Nice Nicer ... Kind Kinder ... ... Slimmer ... Sunny ... Sunniest ... Larger Largest ... ... Hottest Заранее спасибо

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Big bigger (the] biggest happy happier (the) happiest tall taller (the)tallest cold colder  (the)coldest nice nicer (the) nicest kind kinder (the) kindest slim  slimmer (the) slimmest sunny sunnier (the) sunnniest large larger (the).largest hot hotter (the)hottest
