Заполни пропуски. Big ... Biggest Happy happier ... ... Taller (the) tallest Cold ... Coldest Nice Nicer ... Kind Kinder ... ... Slimmer ... Sunny ... Sunniest ... Larger Largest ... ... Hottest Заранее спасибо
Английский язык
Заполни пропуски. Big ... Biggest Happy happier ... ... Taller (the) tallest Cold ... Coldest Nice Nicer ... Kind Kinder ... ... Slimmer ... Sunny ... Sunniest ... Larger Largest ... ... Hottest Заранее спасибо
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Big bigger (the] biggest happy happier (the) happiest tall taller (the)tallest cold colder (the)coldest nice nicer (the) nicest kind kinder (the) kindest slim slimmer (the) slimmest sunny sunnier (the) sunnniest large larger (the).largest hot hotter (the)hottest
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География