Английский язык

Завершить предложение.There is или There are ? 1)........................some apple juice in the glass. 2).......................some apples in the basket. 3).......................an apple on the table. 4).......................some fish on the table. 5).......................some bikes under the tree. 6).......................some apple pies in the fridge. 7).......................an apple pie on the table. 8).......................some chocolate in the bag 9).......................some chocolate cakes in the bag. 10).....................some butter on the bread. спасибо заранее.

Автор: Гость