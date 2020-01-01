1. chip .... computer geography twice a week( is, has .have) 2...... chip like internet- surfing?(do. does.is) 3, it ,,,, chip 30 minutes to do his homework yesterday( took, takes. take) 4. chip has a lot of interesting subj...
Английский язык
1. chip .... computer geography twice a week( is, has .have) 2...... chip like internet- surfing?(do. does.is) 3, it ,,,, chip 30 minutes to do his homework yesterday( took, takes. take) 4. chip has a lot of interesting subjects,,,,,, his timetable( in. at, on) 5. where is sam? - he ,,,, sums in his study( does, is doing. did) 6. masha and ann ,,,, computerland tomorrow( visited, will visit, visit) помогите пожалуйста вставить слова.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. chip has computer geography twice a week. 2. does chip like internet-surfing? 3. it took chip 30 minuted to do his homework yesterday. 4. where is sam? he is doing sums in his study. 5. masha and ann will visit computerland tomorrow
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Другие предметы
Математика
Из двух поселков выехали одновременно навстречу друг другу велосипедист и мотоциклист. Они встретились через 40 мин. Сколько времени был в пути до ...