1. chip .... computer geography twice a week( is, has .have) 2...... chip like internet- surfing?(do. does.is) 3, it ,,,, chip 30 minutes to do his homework yesterday( took, takes. take) 4. chip has a lot of interesting subj...

Английский язык

1. chip .... computer geography twice a week( is, has .have) 2...... chip like internet- surfing?(do. does.is) 3, it ,,,, chip 30 minutes to do his homework yesterday( took, takes. take) 4. chip has a lot of interesting subjects,,,,,, his timetable( in. at, on) 5. where is sam? - he ,,,, sums in his study( does, is doing. did) 6. masha and ann ,,,, computerland tomorrow( visited, will visit, visit) помогите пожалуйста вставить слова.

Автор: Гость