1. Choose the correct form, with or without the 1) The people who live in (the/-) Holland speak (the/-) Dutch. 2) (The/-) Europe and (the/-) America are separated by (the/-) Atlantic Ocean. 3) (The/-) Morocco is in (the/-) N...

Английский язык

1. Choose the correct form, with or without the 1) The people who live in (the/-) Holland speak (the/-) Dutch. 2) (The/-) Europe and (the/-) America are separated by (the/-) Atlantic Ocean. 3) (The/-) Morocco is in (the/-) North Africa. 4) They reached (the/-) Pacific Ocean by means of (the/-) Panama Canal. 5) (The/-) West Indies are in (the/-) Atlantic between (the/-) North America and (the/-) South America.

