1. Choose the correct form, with or without the 1) The people who live in (the/-) Holland speak (the/-) Dutch. 2) (The/-) Europe and (the/-) America are separated by (the/-) Atlantic Ocean. 3) (The/-) Morocco is in (the/-) N...
Английский язык
1. Choose the correct form, with or without the 1) The people who live in (the/-) Holland speak (the/-) Dutch. 2) (The/-) Europe and (the/-) America are separated by (the/-) Atlantic Ocean. 3) (The/-) Morocco is in (the/-) North Africa. 4) They reached (the/-) Pacific Ocean by means of (the/-) Panama Canal. 5) (The/-) West Indies are in (the/-) Atlantic between (the/-) North America and (the/-) South America.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Holand, Dutch 2) Europe, America, the Atlantic Ocean 3) Morocco, the North Africa 4) the Pacific Ocean, the Panama Canal 5) the West Indies, the Atlantic, the North America, the South America
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Русский язык
Английский язык