1) cool, 2) room, 3) roof, 4) zoo, 5) troops, 6) flood, 7) too, 8) soon. 9) moon, 10) tooth. 2. Выберите правильный модальный глагол: 1) The weather... change tomorrow. a) may b) must c) should 2) She ... to finish school...

Английский язык

1) cool, 2) room, 3) roof, 4) zoo, 5) troops, 6) flood, 7) too, 8) soon. 9) moon, 10) tooth. 2. Выберите правильный модальный глагол: 1) The weather... change tomorrow. a) may b) must c) should 2) She ... to finish school in a year. a) may b) has c ) is 3) The water is cold, you ... swim. a) can b) can't c) must 4) I... to cover the whole distance on foot. a) can b) have c) must 3. Выберите правильную форму инфинитива: 1) You may ring them up, they must.... a) return b) have returned 2) Why didn’t you ask me? 1 might... you. a) be helping b) have helped 3) It must... urgently. a) be done b) have done 4) They are... on Monoay. a) to arrive b) to have arrived 4. Соотнесите английские предложения с русскими: 1) She couldn’t come on time. 2) She should have come on time 3) She may have come. 4) She must have come. 5) Could she come? 6) She had to come on time. 7) She should come on time. 8) She needn’t come. a) Она могла бы придти? b) Ей пришлось придти вовремя. c) Она не могла придти вовремя. d) Ей следует приходить вовремя. e) Она, должно быть, пришла. f) Возможно, она пришла. g) Ей надо было придти вовремя. h) Она может не приходить. 5. Выберите правильную форму глагола: 1) If 1... money I shall buy the book. a) have b) shall have 2) If we get the tickets, we... on Monday. a) leave b) shall leave 3) When the delegation ... you will have to work with them. a) arrives b) will arrive 6. Выберите правильную форму глагола: 1) If l... you, I- should choose the profession of an engineer. a) am b) was c) were 2) If he were in Moscow he... us. a) will visit b) would visit c) would have visited 3) If I... Chinese I should go to China. a) know b) knew c) had known 7. Выберите правильную форму глагола: 1) If I had had time I... the translation. a) should finish b) should have finished 2) If you had taken ray address you ... my house easily. a) would find b) would have found 3) If he ... at the concert he would have enjoyed it. a) had been b) were 4) If we ... that present she would have liked it. a) had bought b) bought 8. Соотнесите придаточные предложения с главными: 1) If she knows English well 2) If she knew English well 3) If she had know English well a) she could help you. b) she can help you. c) she could have helped you. 9. Выберите правильную форму глагола: 1) I wish he... with us now. a) was b) were c) had been 2) I wish she... at the theatre yesterday. a) was b) were c) had been 3) I wish we... it before. a) knew b) had known 10. Выберите правильную форму глагола: 1) I suggest that you ... the film. a) saw b) will see c) should see 2) It’s necessary that everybody ... the meeting. a) attended b) will attend c) should attend

Автор: Гость