1. Creq ... (learn) to play chess today. 2. ... ( Mary/speak) French well? 3. I ... ( not/often/qo) skiinq. 4. It ... ( rain) at the moment. 5. You ... (always/lose) your keys! 6. My father ... ( play ) chess every aftern...

Английский язык
1. Creq ... (learn) to play chess today. 2. ... ( Mary/speak) French well? 3. I ... ( not/often/qo) skiinq. 4. It ... ( rain) at the moment. 5. You ... (always/lose) your keys! 6. My father ... ( play ) chess every afternoon. 7. I ... ( have ) dinne witr my qrandparents toniqht.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1.Greg is learning to play chess today . 2.Does Mary speak French well? 3.I am not often go sking . 4.It is raining at the moment. 5.You are always lose you keys! 6.My father plays chess every afternoon . 7.I am having dinner with my grandparents
