1. Her name was Logan. She _______________(be) a widow for fifteen years and had no children. 2. He wanted to find out how long the two men ________________(stay) with them. 3. We talked about what we _________________(do) si...

Английский язык

1. Her name was Logan. She _______________(be) a widow for fifteen years and had no children. 2. He wanted to find out how long the two men ________________(stay) with them. 3. We talked about what we _________________(do) since we left school. 4. The last member of the party was Neville, the film star, whom David _______________(know) for some time. 5. Basil said that he ___________________(write) all day and ______________(not eat) anything. 6. She said she _____________________(not see) him since he was in his first year at the university. 7. It was cold and dark in the small room because it __________________(rain) for five days. 8. He said he ________________(have) the statuette for a long time. 9. The noise woke Joe who _________________(sleep) in his pram by the garage door.

Автор: Гость