1. His father (not to watch) _____________________TV at the moment. He (to sleep) _____________________because he (to be) _____________________tired. 2. Pat (not to cook) _____________________dinner at the moment. She (to talk...

Английский язык

1. His father (not to watch) _____________________TV at the moment. He (to sleep) _____________________because he (to be) _____________________tired. 2. Pat (not to cook) _____________________dinner at the moment. She (to talk) _____________________on the phone. She (to cook) _____________________dinner every Monday. 3. Tom (to play) _____________________football on Saturday. 4. My friend (not to like) _____________________to play football. 5. My sister (to eat) _____________________sweets every day.

Автор: Гость