1) I ( am going/go) to the circus tomorrow. 2) (Does the film begin/Is the film beginning) at 4 o`clock? 3) It (is going to be/is)Sunday tomorrow. 4) The show( is going to start/starts) at 7. 5) My brother (is going to become/b...

1) I ( am going/go) to the circus tomorrow. 2) (Does the film begin/Is the film beginning) at 4 o`clock? 3) It (is going to be/is)Sunday tomorrow. 4) The show( is going to start/starts) at 7. 5) My brother (is going to become/becomes) an engineer.6 ) This museum (is opening/opens) early in the morning. 7) The children (are watching/watch) a new film tomorrow. ПОМОГИТЕ!!!
1)am going 2)is the film beginning 3)is 4)starts 5)is going to become 6)opens 7)will watch
