Английский язык
1. I ___ get up early today. I __ walk the dog. 2. Maxim __ get up early, too. He'He's going on holiday. 3. We __ do all the exercises. 4. Sam is ill. He __ see the doctor. 5. They __ read all texts in the unit. 6. You __ tidy your room before we go for a walkm
1. I have to get up early today. I have to walk the dog. 2. Maxim has to get up early, too. 3. We have to do all the exercises. 4. Sam is ill. He has to see the doctor. 5. They have to read all texts in the unit. 6. You have to tidy your room before we go for a walk
