1) I (go) to Shool now. 2) He(help) his father.3) They(swim).4)He (sleep) now.5) We (drink)tea.6) My mother (not\work) in the garden.

Английский язык
1) I (go) to Shool now. 2) He(help) his father.3) They(swim).4)He (sleep) now.5) We (drink)tea.6) My mother (not\work) in the garden.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.I am going school now 2.He is helping his father 3.They are swimming 4.He is sleeping now 5.We are drinking tea 6.My mother isn't working in the garden
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Запиши, сколько всего тысяч в каждом из чисел.48355;5080;60780;12310;1850.
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите написать 16 предложений по 16 временам
Ответить
Українська мова
Сказка про приключения компьютерной мыши которая поссорилась с монитором
Ответить
Биология
В какой системе внутренних органов обитают самые крупные паразиты
Ответить
Алгебра
РЕШИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ОТДАМ ВСЕ баллы СРОЧНО НУЖНО
Ответить