1) I (go) to Shool now. 2) He(help) his father.3) They(swim).4)He (sleep) now.5) We (drink)tea.6) My mother (not\work) in the garden.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.I am going school now 2.He is helping his father 3.They are swimming 4.He is sleeping now 5.We are drinking tea 6.My mother isn't working in the garden
