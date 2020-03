Помогите написать 16 предложений по 16 временам

Гость: Гость:

I'm getting up early (Pr. Cont.) I was getting up early (Past. Cont.) I shall be getting up early (Fut.Cont) I should be getting up early (Future in Past Cont.) I get up early ( Pr. Simple) I got up early (Past Simple) I will get up early (Future Simple) I should get up early ( Future in past (simple) I have got up early (Present Perfect) I had got up early (Past Perfect) I shall have got up early by the time (Future Perfect) I should have got up early (Future in Past Perf.) I have been getting up early (Present Perf. Cont.) I had been getting up early (Past Perf. Cont.) I shall have been getting up early (Future Perf. Cont.) I should have been getting up early (Future in Past Perfect Cont.)