1. It's not always easy to .... the difference between fact and opinion. A) make B) do C) say D) tell 2. The debate will .... place tonight. A) be B) have C) take D) make 3. In my ...., freedom of the press must be mainta...

Английский язык

1. It's not always easy to .... the difference between fact and opinion. A) make B) do C) say D) tell 2. The debate will .... place tonight. A) be B) have C) take D) make 3. In my ...., freedom of the press must be maintained. A) mind В) view C) sight D) thought 4. Media mogul Ronald Morduck has .... control of another tabloid. A) made В) foun C) given D) taken 5. They .... a description of the robber on Crime Time and it sounded like you! A) made B) told C) said D) gave 6. J. K. Rowling has .... an enormous influence on children's literature. A) had B) given C) done D) set 7. I could spend hours .... the Internet! A) surfing sailing В) diving D)swimming 8. They said .... the news that the price of petrol is going up again. A) from B) in C) on D) at 9. The issue .... question is more complex than you think. A) from B) in C) on D) at 10. Watch .... for words like so-called in articles as they express the writer's bias. A) about В) around C) over D) out

Автор: Гость