1. Jane… (not/enjoy) going to the zoo. 2. Tony… (not/swim) well. 3. ......(you/walk) to school? 4. They… (not/eat) meat. 5. She… ( not/like) tigers. 6. Sue and Bob… ( not/run) very fast. 7.… (they/play) football? ...

Английский язык

1. Jane… (not/enjoy) going to the zoo. 2. Tony… (not/swim) well. 3. ......(you/walk) to school? 4. They… (not/eat) meat. 5. She… ( not/like) tigers. 6. Sue and Bob… ( not/run) very fast. 7.… (they/play) football? 8.… (Mr. Harris/live) in Brazil? Пожалуйста, помогите! Даю 30 баллов. Спасибо;)

Автор: Гость