1. My friend is a writer. She (write) many books. 2. We (not/have) a holiday last year. 3.(you/see) Alan last week? 4. I (play) tennis yesterday afternoon. 5. What time (you/go) to bed last night? 6. (you/ever/be) to the Uni...

Английский язык

1. My friend is a writer. She (write) many books. 2. We (not/have) a holiday last year. 3.(you/see) Alan last week? 4. I (play) tennis yesterday afternoon. 5. What time (you/go) to bed last night? 6. (you/ever/be) to the United States? 7. My hair is clean. I (wash) it. 8.I (wash) my hair before breakfast this morning. 9. When 1 was a child, 1 (not/like) sport. 10. Kathy loves travelling. She (visit) many countries. 11. John works in a bookshop. He (work) there for three years. 12. Last year we (go) to Finland for a holiday. We (stay) there for three weeks.

Автор: Гость