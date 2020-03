1. Прочтите и переведите текст: Cafergot Description. Ergotamine tartrate 1 mg. Caffeine 100 mg Action. Ergotamine is an alpha adrenergic blocking agent with a direct stimulating effect on the smooth muscle of peripheral and cr...

Английский язык

1. Прочтите и переведите текст: Cafergot Description. Ergotamine tartrate 1 mg. Caffeine 100 mg Action. Ergotamine is an alpha adrenergic blocking agent with a direct stimulating effect on the smooth muscle of peripheral and cranial blood vessels and produces depression of central vasomotor canters. Caffeine, also a cranial vasoconstrictor, is added to further enhance the vasoconstrictive effect. Many migraine patients experience nausea and vomiting during attacks making it impossible for them to retain any oral medication. In such cases, therefore, the only practical means of medications is through the rectal route, where medication may reach the cranial vessels directly. Indications. Indicated as therapy to abort or prevent vascular headache. Contraindications. Peripheral vascular disease, coronary heart disease, hypertension, impaired or renal function, sepsis and pregnancy. Hypersensitivity to any of the components. Precautions. Although signs and symptoms of ergotism rarely develop even after long term intermittent use of the orally or rectally administered drug, care should be exercised to remain within the limits of the recommended dosage. Adverse Reactions. Vasoconstrictive complications, at time of a serious nature, may occur. These include pulselessness, weakness, muscle pain and precordial distress and pain. Other adverse effects include transient tachycardia or bradycardia, nausea, vomiting, localized edema and itching. Dosage and Administration. Procedure: for the best results, dosage should start at the first sign of an attack; 2 tablets at start of attack, 1 additional tablet every 1/2 hour (maximum 6 tablets per attack).

Автор: Гость