№1 Say who did the following: 1) ….. went out for a walk. 2) ….. went to the doll’s house. 3) ….. took the meat. 4) ….. took the bedclothes into the mouse-hole. 5) ….. came. №2 Say if the sentences are true or false. 1) ...

Английский язык

№1 Say who did the following: 1) ….. went out for a walk. 2) ….. went to the doll’s house. 3) ….. took the meat. 4) ….. took the bedclothes into the mouse-hole. 5) ….. came. №2 Say if the sentences are true or false. 1) The doll’s house was red with pink windows. 2) The mice went to the doll’s house. 3) Tom Thumb took the Jane’s clothes and threw them out. 4) The bookcase and the bird cage didn’t go into the mouse-hole. 5) The mice stayed to live in the doll’s house Ребят плиз помогите.Я на вас надеюсь!Даю 20 баллов

Автор: Гость