1) Scotland is the most northern part of Great Britain glasgow is to the east of Scotland. 2) In the Highlands there are very old mountains. 3) The Highest mountain in Scotland is Ben Nevis. 4) One of the most famous lakes i...

1) Scotland is the most northern part of Great Britain glasgow is to the east of Scotland. 2) In the Highlands there are very old mountains. 3) The Highest mountain in Scotland is Ben Nevis. 4) One of the most famous lakes is called Loch Ness. 5) The North Sea is the biggest oil centre in Scotland. 6) Edinburgh is the cultura centre and the capital of Scotland. 7) The most well-known shipbuilding centre in Scotland is Aberdeen . Задайте общие вопросы к предложениям.
1. Is Scotland the most northern part of Great Britain? Is Glasgow to the East of Scotland? 2. Are there very old mountains in the Highlands? 3. Is Ben Nevis the highest mountain in Scotland? 4. Is one of the most famous lakes called Loch Ness? 5. Is the North Sea the biggest oil centre in Scotland? 6. Is Edinburgh the cultural centre and the capital of Scotland? 7. Is Aberdeen the most well- known shipbuilding centre in Scotland?
